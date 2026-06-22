Teen kills brother, his wife, 3-year-old nephew in their sleep in Gorakhpur

A 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has been detained for allegedly killing his elder brother, sister-in-law, and three-year-old nephew in their sleep following a household dispute. Police said the couple’s nine-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in the same room at the time of the attack, was not harmed.

According to the police, the teenager entered the room late at night and attacked his sleeping targets. During questioning, he told police that he first hit the victims with a blunt object before hacking at them with a sharp weapon. His parents were sleeping in another room at the time. “We have taken the boy into custody and are questioning him,” a police officer said.