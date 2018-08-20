Teen killed in Meerut Caste clash: Fourth accused held, hunt on for 5 more

(Representational) (Representational)

Police made another arrest in connection with the death of a 17-year-old Dalit youth in a clash between people from Thakurs and Dalits at Uldepur village in Meerut on August 9.

Sandeep, belonging to Thakur community, was arrested on Saturday. Three others had been held a day after the killing. Nine persons from the Thakur community – all residents of Uldepur village – were booked for the alleged killing of Rohit, police said. Hunt is on to nab the other five, police added.

Meanwhile, a mahapanchayat called by the Dalit community for Monday in Meerut has been postponed after police officials assured to look into their demands on Sunday.

“Four days after the incident, Meerut police registered another FIR against 12 persons from the Dalit community for allegedly injuring two Thakurs. These 12 accused included five members of Rohit’s family,” said officiating station house officer, Ganga Nagar police station, Mithun Dixit.

“We decided to postpone the mahapanchayat after police officials agreed to our demands at a meeting held today. They have assured us that the absconding five youths named in the murder case will be arrested within a week. They also agreed to file a closure report in the case filed against us,” said Devendra Kumar, Rohit’s father.

“The police also assured us that a letter demanding Rs 50 lakh and a government job one of Rohit’s family member will be sent to the state government,” said Dr Sushil Gautam, an organiser of the mahapanchayat. When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural (Meerut), Rajesh Kumar said, “I have assured the family that the five youths will be arrested soon. I have also told them that a fair investigation would be conducted into the case lodged against the family members.”

