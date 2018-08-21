Teen killed in Meerut caste clash: Dalits warn of mahasabha

“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational) “The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational)

Days after a Dalit teenager was killed in Meerut’s Uldepur village, some members from his Jatav community gathered on Monday at Commissioner Park in Meerut city, amid heightened caste tensions, and issued a list of demands. They warned that a large “Dalit mahasabha (gathering)” will be held on August 30 unless the demands are met by August 29.

Superintendent of Police (Meerut Dehat) Rajesh Kumar, who visited Uldepur on Sunday afternoon, said, “I visited the village to entreat with them (Dalits) to call of their demonstration planned for the 20th (Monday). I promised that arrests and dropping of charges (against 12 Jatavs in a counter-FIR) would be done as soon as possible. I did not give a time-line but these actions will definitely be completed before their August 29 ultimatum.”

The incident relates to the death of Rohit Kumar, 17, and injuries to others, including Rohit’s father, on August 9, in what people of the Jatav community allege was an assault by members of the village’s Thakur community following a fight the previous night. Following this, four members of the Thakur community were arrested. Five others accused are absconding.

The stand-off worsened when a “Rajpit mahasabha” was held in Commissioner Park on August 14, ostensibly to pressure the police to file a counter-FIR. The FIR, filed on the complaint of Sunita Chauhan, wife of prime accused Kishan, accuses 12 members of the Jatav community, including the deceased, of rioting, dacoity, criminal intimidation and attempted sexual assault on a child.

