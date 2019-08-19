Teen killed for resisting rape, father held; body chopped into 2 parts: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old daughter and cutting her body into two parts after she resisted attempts by him to rape her in a Gorakhpur village, police said.

“The sister of the deceased got married some years ago and lives in another state. Their mother had died earlier. The accused has confessed that he used to rape his younger daughter earlier too and when she refused his advances on July 27 this year, he first strangled her and then cut the body into two parts and disposed it of at different places around 7 km apart,” said the station house officer of the local police station.

The officer said the accused confessed that he had been raping his younger daughter since 2015. “The girl had moved out of the house in 2017 and got a job in Gorakhpur city area. She had come back home in July this year for a few days, when her father again attempted to rape her. She resisted and he killed her. Later, his son-in-law asked him about his younger daughter. After repeated enquiries from the son-in-law, the accused told him that he had killed her because he doubted her character,” said the SHO.

The son-in-law then told a relative, who told him to inform the police. “The SP’s office in Gorakhpur got a call about the murder on August 16 from the relative. We went to the house of the accused, who was absconding. But when he returned on August 17, we took him in custody. He confessed that he killed his daughter and threw the body after cutting it into two parts. We recovered a part of the body in a decomposed condition from a drain. The other half was found in a field around 7 km away. After killing her, he had taken the body parts in gunny bags on his two-wheeler,” said the officer. Police were granted 14-day custody of the accused on Sunday.