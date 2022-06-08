Teen Dalit girl found murdered in Unnao, police arrest 2 neighbours

After a 13-year-old Dalit girl, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found murdered in Unnao, police arrested two members of her neighbour’s family.

While police suspect family enmity behind the murder, they have also sought medical clarification on certain observations made in the post-mortem report regarding the girl’s private parts to ascertain if she was raped.

“The girl’s body was found on Monday morning near the railway tracks around 500 metres from her house. We had received a missing person’s complaint from the girl’s mother on Sunday night. When we found the body, we saw that she had head injuries,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

According to the post-mortem report, the girl had anti-mortem head injury, said police.

“We have sought some more clarification on certain aspects in the post-mortem report… Only after we get more details, we will be able to say whether she was raped. So far, rape has not been confirmed. The cause of death as per the post-mortem report is anti-mortem head injury,” Unnao Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said.

The two arrested persons – a 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman – belong to the same family and live near the girl’s house. “It seems like a case of enmity between the two families,” said the ASP. According to police, the daughter-in-law of the neighbour’s family had eloped with the girl’s father a couple of months ago.

Police have booked the two persons under IPC section 302 (murder) and under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“If required, we will invoke more sections as the investigation progresses,” said a police officer.