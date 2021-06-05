Teen boy’s body found in dry well near home: one detained in Fatehpur

Though the body had strangulation marks, the SP said the cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy. The police alleged the accused killed the boy soon after kidnapping him.

The Fatehpur police on Friday recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who had been allegedly abducted three days ago from outside his home in Adampur village in Malwan block. The Class 7 student’s body was found in a dry well near his home based on the information provided by a villager detained by the police, sources said.

The police said Sunil Babu filed a complaint at the Malwan police station on June 1 about the alleged abduction of his son Shivakant, who was playing outside his house when he went missing. On Thursday, Sunil Babu, who works in a private factory in Fatehpur, visited the station and said the abductors had called him and demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom, said an officer

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal said preliminary investigation revealed that Sunil Babu received two ransom calls on Thursday from the missing cellphone of Shivakant’s mother. The police believe that the teenager was playing with the cellphone when he was abducted.

“Through surveillance, we came to know both calls were made from near the village. We are looking into all angles,” said Satpal.

Though the body had strangulation marks, the SP said the cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy. The police alleged the accused killed the boy soon after kidnapping him.

Shivakant’s alleged abduction was the third kidnapping reported in the state in the past week. On May 31, a doctor was abducted in Chandauli while returning home from his clinic. This happened three days after a newly elected block development committee (BDC) member was kidnapped in Bulandshahr.

The police Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping of Dr Amreshwar Das Maurya, and recovered a part of the Rs 70 lakh ransom that had been paid to the abductors. The prime accused in the case, identified as Akash Singh, is on the run.

BDC member and Bahapur resident Mohit Singh, however, is still missing. Based on a complaint from Mohit’s family the police have lodged an FIR against seven villagers, including some family members of prime accused Saurabh Singh.

According to the police, Mohit and Saurabh were political rivals. The 25-year-old BDC member had allegedly campaigned against Saurabh who recently lost the election to the Bahapur village chief’s post.

While Saurabh is on the run, the police have arrested five people, including his mother and wife. “We have arrested five persons, including two women. Raids are being conducted to trace Mohit Singh,” said Bhawan Bahadurpur Nagar Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar.