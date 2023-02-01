Team of retired officers to visit colleges in run-up to Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh government will be holding simultaneous investor meets in all 75 districts of the state on the inaugural day of the Global Investors Summit which begins on February 10 in Lucknow. The audience at these district-level events would be connected to the main event during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Day 1 of the Global Investors Summit.

The three-day Global Investors Summit is being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government to seek investment from both national and international investors for various sectors.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a team of 48 retired officers, including bureaucrats and educators, who would be travelling across the state to connect with youth in universities and colleges and encourage them to attend the summit. The team includes 12 retired IAS officers, six IPS and IFS officers and 24 educators.

The team would apprise the youth about the significance of the Global Investors Summit and also to invite a group of select students to the events planned for their respective districts. The team would be touring the districts from February 3-5.

Meeting the newly formed team in Lucknow on Tuesday, Adityanath said during his first term in 2017 when his government wanted to announce loan waiver for farmers, “no bankers would pick up their calls”. “Now, the change is evident. During my recent visit to Mumbai, bankers and financial institutions expressed their willingness to assist in the state’s development,” he said.

“I met a group of engineering students recently and almost half of them wanted to launch a startup but they were not aware of any government schemes that could help them. There are government schemes to assist the youth. The biggest beneficiaries of the Global Investors Summit will be the youth as investments would create lakhs of employment opportunities,” the chief minister said. The CM said the key task of the team would be to visit universities and prominent colleges to interact with the youth and make them aware about the “employment-oriented schemes and policies of the government”.

The chief minister directed the members of the team to use their experience and ensure that the youth benefit from it. They have been told to make the youths aware of how the upcoming Global Investors Summit will be “useful for their bright future”. Claiming that the law and order situation in the state had improved and that his government had received investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore during the 2018 Investors Summit, Adityanath said investment proposals worth Rs 4 lakh crore had already been implemented on the ground.

He said when his government came to power in 2017, there was inequality in development of different regions of Uttar Pradesh. “Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand had seen very little development as compared to central Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region because of which these regions faced migration of youth,” he added.

Adityanath said that his government has made special efforts to revise policies while focusing on eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand regions to attract investment. He said it was for this reason that the government decided to organise district-level events.

“To the surprise of many, some districts are now about to get investment proposals worth Rs 4,000 crore investment proposals from district-level investors,” the chief minister said.

The CM also said that the three-day Global Investors Summit will not just pave the way for possibilities of industrialisation but will also “improve the standard of living, strengthen the economy and create lakhs of new employment opportunities.”