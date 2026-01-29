15 lakh UP teachers to get cashless medical treatment, Cabinet okays scheme

The total estimated financial outlay for the initiative is approximately Rs 448 crore. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Thursday approved a major welfare decision to provide cashless medical treatment to nearly 15 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff, as well as their dependent family members, associated with the Basic and Secondary Education Departments.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless in-patient (IPD) treatment at government hospitals as well as empanelled private hospitals, on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The total estimated financial outlay for the initiative is approximately Rs 448 crore.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the scheme, announced by the CM on Teachers’ Day in 2025, has now received formal Cabinet approval.