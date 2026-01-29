15 lakh UP teachers to get cashless medical treatment, Cabinet okays scheme

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Thursday approved a major welfare decision to provide cashless medical treatment to nearly 15 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff, as well as their dependent family members, associated with the Basic and Secondary Education Departments.
Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless in-patient (IPD) treatment at government hospitals as well as empanelled private hospitals, on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The total estimated financial outlay for the initiative is approximately Rs 448 crore.
Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the scheme, announced by the CM on Teachers’ Day in 2025, has now received formal Cabinet approval.
While the move is being seen as an attempt to woo a large number of basic and secondary school teachers in the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, it is also a strategic move before the polls for six Member of Legislative Council seats under Teachers’ Constituencies due this year, in which teachers would be voters.
-Teachers working in aided institutions under the Secondary Education Department, including vocational education subject experts and honorary teachers; teachers of aided institutions recognised by the Sanskrit Education Council; teachers of self-financed institutions recognised by the Secondary Education Council and the Sanskrit Education Council; and vocational education subject experts working on an honorarium basis in government and aided schools will be covered under the scheme. Their dependent family members will also be eligible.
Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said more than 2.97 lakh beneficiaries fall under this category, and the estimated annual expenditure will be Rs 89.25 crore.
-Similarly, teachers, Shiksha Mitras, special educators and instructors working in schools run or recognised by the Basic Education Council, including aided and self-financed institutions; wardens and full-time or part-time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas; and cooks engaged under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana will also be covered, along with their dependents.
Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated over 11.95 lakh teachers and staff associated with the Basic Education Council would benefit from the scheme. The annual expenditure for this category is estimated at Rs 358.61 crore, with an average annual premium of around Rs 3,000 per employee.
Officials said the cashless treatment facility will be available at government hospitals and private hospitals empanelled under the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS).
Treatment rates will be as per the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and norms prescribed by the National Health Authority.
Teachers working in self-financed, recognised institutions will be extended benefits after due verification. District-level committees will be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Inspector of Schools and the Basic Education Officer for this purpose, officials said.
The government clarified that employees and dependents already covered under any other central or state government health scheme, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Abhiyan, will not be eligible.
Minister Khanna said 32 proposals were placed before the Cabinet, of which 30 were approved.
