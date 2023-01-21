Teacher held for ‘raping’ minor student

A 32-year-old teacher at an inter-college in Aligarh district was arrested for allegedly raping a class-7 student after holding her captive at his house on Wednesday night, police said.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Offences of Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, the area police station in-charge said. The victim, 13, had gone to the college but did not return home at her usual daily time. After waiting for a couple of hours, the girl’s family started a frantic search for her and informed the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, “We checked CCTV footage from the route from her home to school but did not get any clue. We then checked mobile phones of the girl’s family members and got suspicious about one number. It was that of her teacher. We raided his house around 4am and recovered the girl. From there.”

The 13-year-old told the police that the teacher asked her to accompany him to his house to get more books so that she could excel in her studies.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the police said.