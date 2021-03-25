Teacher dies by suicide alleging wife’s harassment by 4 neighbours: Lucknow Police

In a suicide note forwarded to several WhatsApp groups, the man alleged that the four accused used to regularly gather outside his house and make fun of his wife and pass lewd comments.

A government primary school teacher allegedly died by suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Bahraich on Wednesday after he was reportedly upset over his wife being regularly harassed by four neighbours, said police.

The four accused, three of whom are government primary school teachers under the Kaiserganj police station area of the district, allegedly used to pass objectionable comments on the woman, they added.

The three accused teachers have been suspended from their posts. Police teams have been deployed to arrest the four men who are currently on leave for the occasion of Holi, and are in their native places. Two of the accused are natives of Azamgarh, while one is from Hamirpur and the fourth one is from Prayagraj.

In a suicide note forwarded to several WhatsApp groups, the man alleged that the four accused used to regularly gather outside his house and make fun of his wife and pass lewd comments. When he had objected to their behaviour, they threatened to kill his wife and even rape her in front of him, the note stated.

An FIR has been registered against the four accused on the basis of the complaint of the deceased’s wife, a primary school teacher, under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The FIR stated that on Wednesday the man consumed 200 gm of celphos at his primary school after circulating the suicide note. When informed by the school staff and on seeing the suicide note, his wife reached the school and rushed him to a hospital, from where he was referred to RML Hospital in Lucknow. He, however, died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased’s wife alleged that his husband was mentally harassed by the lewd and objectionable comments passed on them.

Talking to the media she said her husband was living there for the last four years, while she moved there after their marriage two years ago.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bahraich SP Vipin Kumar Mishra said they were investigating the matter and added that no complaint regarding the harassment was submitted either to the Basic Siksha Adhikari or to police in the past. Even the local residents were unaware of the issue and could not corroborate the allegations.

“The residents of the society where the couple lived described them as introvert. They said they never heard of any such complaint or altercation between the couple and the accused. The accused are teachers who work in different schools and none of them belonged to the institutions where the couple worked,” he said. The couple has a young daughter, Mishra added.