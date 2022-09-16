Teacher beats up 14-year-old Dalit student ‘over going to toilet’, arrested

A government school teacher in Bijnor’s Chandpur tehsil was arrested for allegedly thrashing a 14-year-old Dalit student when the latter sought permission to go to the toilet.

Harkesh Kumar, the Class VIII student, fell unconscious and was admitted to a hospital.

Police said the 32-year-old teacher Harendra Singh has been arrested and booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

“The teacher was arrested on Wednesday. He has been sent to jail. The condition of Harkesh is said to be stable,” Superintendent of Police (Bijnor Rural) Ram Arj said.

The police action came after villagers protested against the teacher and demanded his arrest. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the student’s mother.

According to the police, the teacher had initially denied the student permission to go to the toilet.

After half an hour, when the student sought his permission again, he was beaten up with a stick and he fell unconscious.

Advertisement

The school authorities have, meanwhile, suspended the teacher who was working on an ad-hoc basis.