scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Teacher beats up 14-year-old Dalit student ‘over going to toilet’, arrested

Police said the 32-year-old teacher Harendra Singh has been arrested and booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Teacher beats up 14-year-old Dalit student, Dalit atrocities, UP Teacher beats up 14-year-old Dalit student, Meerut, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“The teacher was arrested on Wednesday. He has been sent to jail. The condition of Harkesh is said to be stable,” Superintendent of Police (Bijnor Rural) Ram Arj said.

A government school teacher in Bijnor’s Chandpur tehsil was arrested for allegedly thrashing a 14-year-old Dalit student when the latter sought permission to go to the toilet.

Harkesh Kumar, the Class VIII student, fell unconscious and was admitted to a hospital.

Police said the 32-year-old teacher Harendra Singh has been arrested and booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

“The teacher was arrested on Wednesday. He has been sent to jail. The condition of Harkesh is said to be stable,” Superintendent of Police (Bijnor Rural) Ram Arj said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

The police action came after villagers protested against the teacher and demanded his arrest. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the student’s mother.

According to the police, the teacher had initially denied the student permission to go to the toilet.

After half an hour, when the student sought his permission again, he was beaten up with a stick and he fell unconscious.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

The school authorities have, meanwhile, suspended the teacher who was working on an ad-hoc basis.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 04:52:18 am
Next Story

Gonda: SHO booked for murder after youth dies in custody

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement