Tax evasion case: Kanpur trader sent to 14 days’ custody; count now at Rs 177 cr

A Kanpur court on Monday sent 50-year-old perfume trader Peeyush Jain to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a tax evasion case.

GST authorities, who launched searches at the properties linked to the Kanpur-based trader last Wednesday, claimed to have recovered Rs 177.45 crore unaccounted cash. “As per the record provided by the GST authorities, Rs 177.45 crore in cash has been recovered from his premise in Kanpur,” said government counsel Nitika Srivastava.

While searches at Kanpur premises of Jain have concluded, it is still on in Kannauj, said Finance Ministry in a statement. It said that about Rs 17 crore in cash and 23 kg of gold has been recovered from Jain’s Kannauj residence, adding that further counting was underway.

“Huge unaccounted raw materials used in the manufacture of perfumery compounds, including more than 600 kg of sandalwood oil, were found hidden in underground storage, having a market value of about Rs 6 crore. The evidence collected during the searches conducted in the last five days is being investigated thoroughly to unravel the tax evasion,” it said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence of Ahmedabad unit reached Kanpur on Wednesday and began searches at the factory of Trimurti Fragrance Pvt Ltd, which manufactures Shikhar Pan Masala and tobacco products, and the office and godowns of Ganpati Road Carriers.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Rs 150 crore was seized in these searches.

Jain was arrested on Sunday. He has been booked under the CGST Act.

