‘Tarabi’ is usually held in mosques: Ramzan Quran recitals to be aired live on Facebook

The Islamic Centre of India said two chapters of the Quran would be read daily at 8 pm, and can be viewed on its official Facebook page. (File) The Islamic Centre of India said two chapters of the Quran would be read daily at 8 pm, and can be viewed on its official Facebook page. (File)

THE ISLAMIC Centre of India on Thursday said it would hold daily recitation of the Quran live on Facebook during Ramzan, which begins Saturday, as an alternative to the “tarabi”, or the recitation of all 30 chapters of the Quran during the holy Islamic month for those not able to read them.

The “tarabi” is generally held in mosques in the evenings, and is attended by most Muslim men. For the first time, it won’t happen because of the lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The idea behind the recitation on Facebook live is to help people get to hear the recitation of the Quran the way they usually did during the month of Ramzan,” said Sufyan Nizami, spokesperson of the Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal. “This recitation will ensure that they are satisfied and won’t violate the lockdown.”

The Islamic Centre of India said two chapters of the Quran would be read daily at 8 pm, and can be viewed on its official Facebook page. The centre’s president and prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also issued a statement on social media, urging people not to leave their homes during Ramzan. Several other clerics have also issued similar appeals in the last one week.

“From April 25, on the Facebook page of Islamic Centre of India from 8 pm every day till the fifteenth day of Ramzan, two chapters of the Quran will be read,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed. “This will be telecast live. I appeal to all to listen to the reading with other family members at home. After that the ‘namaaz’ can be performed with whatever verses one remembers from the Quran. This way, till the fifteenth day of Ramzan, one reading of the Quran will be completed.”

The cleric said the Islamic Centre of India was issuing appeals through loudspeakers to people in different areas of the city, requesting them to observe roza (fasting) and namaaz from home.

Meanwhile, a group of senior police officers and city administration officials met Muslim clerics at the Islamic Centre of India to discuss urging people to stay indoors during Ramzan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd