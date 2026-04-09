NIA officer, wife shot dead in 2016: Case that tore apart neighbouring families in UP ends with last convict’s acquittal

In 2016, relations between two closely related families that lived as neighbours at Sahaspur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district broke down after two members of one family were killed in an ambush and a member of the other family was made an accused in the case.

The two people killed were Tanzeel Ahmed, an officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and his wife, Farzana. They were shot dead while returning home from a wedding. Their neighbour, Raiyyan, was among five accused in the case, and in 2022, he was convicted by the trial court and sentenced to death.

Ten years after the incident, the Allahabad High Court this month acquitted Raiyyan, overturning the Bijnor trial court’s order.

Now 29, Raiyyan has been in Bareilly jail since his arrest in 2016 and has not yet been released. His 65-year-old father, Saadat Hussain, said the formalities following the court’s judgment are still underway. “The court order needs to be deposited, after which he will be released. There are no other cases pending against him,” Hussain said.

Located on the Bijnor–Moradabad border, Sahaspur, a Muslim-majority area, lies about 25 kilometres from Bijnor district headquarters.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 2 and 3, 2016, when Tanzeel was returning home with Farzana and their two children after attending a family wedding. Near the Talkatora culvert, two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted their vehicle and opened fire, critically injuring Tanzeel and Farzana. The children were unharmed. Tanzeel was declared dead at a nearby hospital, while Farzana succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS, Delhi, on April 13.

Police booked five accused, Raiyyan, Jaini, Tanjim, Rizwan and Muneer, on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy. The trial court in Bijnor convicted Raiyyan and Muneer Mehtab in 2022, sentencing them to death, while the remaining three accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence. Muneer died of illness six months later in jail, leaving Raiyyan as the only remaining convict in the case.

‘Justice has finally been done’

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Raiyyan’s family described the verdict as long-awaited justice, reiterating their claim that he had been falsely implicated. “This was the only case against him, and no other charges were brought during his time in prison. Over the past 10 years, our family endured immense pressure and hardship while he remained behind bars,” Hussain said.

According to the father, the family had nearly lost hope of securing Raiyyan’s release following years of legal uncertainty. “I am not familiar with court procedures, which made the ordeal even more difficult. We had almost given up hope, but I am grateful that justice has finally been done. I always believed my son was innocent, even when no one was willing to accept it,” he said.

Hussain, who worked as a foreman at a mechanical company in Saudi Arabia for nearly 17 years, was at his home in Bijnor when the incident occurred in 2016.

Recalling the events that followed, Hussain said his life changed dramatically after his son’s arrest just three days after the murder. “Following his arrest, I became entangled in a cycle of police inquiries, court hearings and prison visits, which made it impossible for me to return to my job. At the same time, there was no one at home to look after the family, including my elderly parents, my wife and my daughter. Hence, I never returned to Saudi Arabia for my job. I had to do odd jobs here to earn a living,” he said.

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Hussain’s father, Maulana Abdul Haq, died three years ago at the age of 103. His wife, Aisha Khatoon, a government school teacher, retired around the same time, and their daughter has since been married. Raiyyan, his only son, had studied up to class 10 at the time of his arrest in 2016.

He said Raiyyan continued his education in prison and completed his intermediate studies during the period of his incarceration.

Speaking about his association with the victim’s family, Hussain said their homes are located close to each other in the village and that they had cordial relations. “I was present at the same wedding function that Tanzeel and his wife had gone to attend. I had even shared a meal with Tanzeel and his family at the function. How events unfolded the way they did is something I still cannot comprehend,” he recalled.

“Over the past 10 years, our relations with Tanzeel’s family have deteriorated, and we have not been on speaking terms since the incident,” said Hussain, adding that Tanzeel was related to his family, being the brother-in-law of his younger brother, Zakawat Hussain.

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He dismissed the allegation that Raiyyan bore any grudge against Tanzeel following an argument with his uncle, describing the charge as entirely false. “The police fabricated a story to implicate him in the case. I had shared a meal with Tanzeel at the wedding function shortly before the incident,” he said.

‘Who killed Tanzeel and Farzana?’

The victim’s family, however, said the judgment leaves several critical questions unanswered, particularly regarding who should be held accountable for the killing of Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife, Farzana.

“With this verdict, there is no clarity from any investigative agency or the government on who was involved in the killing of a government officer and his wife. Tanzeel’s two children, who were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident, had identified the accused,” said Haseeb Ahmed, Tanzeel’s cousin. The two children are now in their 20s.

He also voiced concerns over the family’s safety, saying that the acquittal could put them at risk. “The biggest concern now is our security. After being released from jail, the accused may have become more dangerous and could target us,” said Haseeb, who has been given a police gunner for security. “About six months ago, the administration suspended my pistol licence. With the acquittal of the accused in my cousin’s case and the perceived threat to my life, I will request the authorities to revoke the suspension and restore my arms licence,” Haseeb said.

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Haseeb claimed that Raiyyan had allegedly been upset with Tanzeel following an argument with his uncle around three months before the double murder. “I have been informed by witnesses that Raiyyan, along with the prime accused, Muneer, opened fire on Tanzeel and his wife,” he said.