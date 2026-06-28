‘Talk about Mathura’: Adityanath dares Akhilesh to back Krishna Janma Bhoomi movement

At a time when the Samajwadi Party (SP) is attempting to corner the BJP over the alleged Ram Temple donation irregularities and claim credit for exposing the issue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday sought to shift the focus from Ayodhya to Mathura.

“Ab Mathura ki baat kariye (Now, talk about Mathura),” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Hathras, where he also inaugurated development projects.

“Just like the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, a similar campaign should be run to liberate Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi,” Adityanath said.

Addressing a public gathering in Hathras, Adityanath dismissed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent statement that an SP government would develop Ayodhya as a “religious city”, arguing that Ayodhya’s transformation had already been achieved through the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the Ram Mandir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.