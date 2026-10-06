Meerut trader’s family came to bury him after ‘heart attack’, then they saw his neck

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The first sign that something was wrong came when Talib was being buried.
The 30-year-old trader’s family had been told he died of a heart attack at his Meerut home on September 28. When they arrived, they found his body covered with a bedsheet, with only his face visible, said police.
They took him to his ancestral home in Muzaffarnagar for burial. There, as the cloth around his neck slipped, someone took a photograph.
Police said the picture was later circulated in the family WhatsApp group. Relatives noticed a dark mark around Talib’s neck and began questioning the circumstances of his death.
They also learned about his wife Ilma’s alleged friendship with a local youth, Aman. Police said the family now suspects the two had a role in Talib’s death.
Based on a complaint by Talib’s cousin Akram Ali, police registered an FIR against Ilma, who works at a beauty parlour, and Aman at Lohiyanagar police station on charges of murder.
“The case has been registered. We will exhume the body to get a post-mortem done. We are in correspondence with Muzaffarnagar authorities,” said Lohiya Nagar SHO Sumit Tomar.
Talib had been living with Ilma and their two-year-old son in rented accommodation in Meerut’s Zakir Colony. He had moved to the city around eight years ago following a dispute within his family.
Akram said relatives and friends began arriving at Talib’s house after being told of his death. Ilma told them he had suffered a heart attack in his sleep.
“But Ilma did not allow anyone visiting the house to remove the cloth below his face. She also initially refused to let us take the body to Muzaffarnagar for burial. It was only when everyone insisted that he be taken to his hometown that she finally agreed,” alleged Akram, adding that she accompanied them.
It was at the burial ground that the cloth covering Talib’s neck slipped off, exposing the mark that caught the family’s attention. After the photograph was shared, relatives began asking neighbours in Meerut about Ilma, said Akram.
The family also asked Ilma about Talib’s cellphone. According to Akram, she denied having it.
Relatives also noticed Ilma’s “unusual behaviour”, finding her busy packing up household belongings.
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