Meerut trader’s family came to bury him after ‘heart attack’, then they saw his neck

The first sign that something was wrong came when Talib was being buried.

The 30-year-old trader’s family had been told he died of a heart attack at his Meerut home on September 28. When they arrived, they found his body covered with a bedsheet, with only his face visible, said police.

They took him to his ancestral home in Muzaffarnagar for burial. There, as the cloth around his neck slipped, someone took a photograph.

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Police said the picture was later circulated in the family WhatsApp group. Relatives noticed a dark mark around Talib’s neck and began questioning the circumstances of his death.