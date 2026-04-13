Taking the fight to Rahul bastion, BJP to unveil Ambedkar statue in Raebareli today

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution’ marathon in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

As the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on the BJP and accused the ruling party of destroying the ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution, the BJP is going to challenge Gandhi in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli.

On the eve of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, state BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday will unveil a statue of the chief architect of the Constitution in the Scheduled Caste-reserved Bachhrawan Assembly segment of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

Former MLA Ram Lal Akela is organising the event. The former SP MLA had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.