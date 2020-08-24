Taking a leaf from UP, Centre to push for ‘One District-One Product’ scheme across country

In a letter to the UP Minister for Industries, Satish Mahana, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said the nation must move on the path of value addition to our natural resources as well as human resources.

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry is preparing an institutional mechanism to promote the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, first started by the Uttar Pradesh government, at the national level to tap the rural economic potential of the country and identify one product per district.

The ministry has scheduled a video-conference meeting with the Industry Ministers of all states and Union Territories later this month to discuss how the movement could be taken further. The ODOP was started in Uttar Pradesh nearly two years ago and, according to Principal Secretary (MSME and Export Promotion) Navneet Sehgal, was a “great success” as it helped the state increase its exports by around 30 per cent.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industries, Satish Mahana, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said the nation must move on the path of value addition to our natural resources as well as human resources and that rural India has high potential in terms of labour, land and natural resources, which are the basic inputs in the production process.

“In order to realize the true economic potential of rural India and align it with that of the clarion call of the Prime Minister to make ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is in process of putting in place a institutional mechanism to propagate One District One Product as a movement in the country with the help of all the state governments and Union Territories,” read the letter.

“The objective is to identify one product per district based on the potential and strength of a district and national priorities, develop a cluster for that product in the district which is capable of producing world-class product with quality, scalability and a brand and also provide market linkages,” the letter stated.

It added that India was witnessing reverse migration with migrant workers going back to their hometowns and the country can take this as an opportunity to create a more geographically distributed model of development.

It is proposed to drive the movement on a mission mode with specific targets set to be achieved by 2022 when the country would be celebrating the 75th year of independence.

As per the ODOP Uttar Pradesh website, the programme aims at encouraging such indigenous and specialised products and crafts in UP that are found nowhere else – such as the nutritious ‘Kala Namak’ rice, the rare and intriguing wheat-stalk craft, world-famous chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, and the intricate and stunning horn-bone work that uses the remains of dead animals rather than live ones, a nature-friendly replacement for ivory.

