Take part in drives, keep villages Covid-free: Yogi to 58,189 Gram Pradhans

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to 58,189 Gram Pradhans, not just congratulating them on their win in the panchayat elections held over a month ago but also urging them to take an active part in different campaigns and initiatives rolled out by his government to keep the villages free from Covid-19, amid fears of a third wave.

In the letter dated June 20 and being sent to all the village heads, the CM requested their involvement in the government’s vaccination and mitigation programmes and help the government achieve the goal of “Mera Gaon-Corona Mukta Gaon” set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Underlining the importance of speeding up and intensifying targeted vaccination programmes in the hinterland in anticipation of a third wave as has been predicted by experts, Adityanath said the focus should also be on keeping the public, especially children, safe from communicable diseases in the coming days.

He wrote that while the entire world has been grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, the state government has been able to control the surge under the effective leadership and guidance of PM Modi and through increased numbers of testing and treatment facilities. He also underlined the importance of setting up monitoring committees at the panchayat level to identify people with possible Covid symptoms and ensure timely distribution of medical kits.

The CM requested participation of the Gram Pradhans in four campaigns. The first is to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and fogging in villages to prevent communicable diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis or AES and also raise public awareness on clean drinking water.

The second is to dispel myths, misinformation and lingering doubts around Covid vaccines and ensure that every adult person is vaccinated. Thirdly, the CM requested village heads to ensure that medical kits designed for children with Covid symptoms are distributed timely and effectively through monitoring committees from June 27.

And lastly, the CM has asked the Pradhans to get actively involved in the plantation drive of the state government and ensure adequate plantation on vacant land in their respective villages.

The CM also wished all the Gram Pradhans a successful term in office.

Earlier, Adityanath held a virtual interaction with the Pradhans along with Governor Anandiben Patel, during which he asked them to lead efforts to make villages free of Covid and other communicable diseases.

Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, confirmed that the letter is being sent individually to all the 58,189 village heads.