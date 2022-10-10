Take measures to prevent spread of diseases amid untimely rain: CM to officials

Stepping up precautionary measures against diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to effectively implement the ongoing Communicable Disease Control Campaign in the state.

He also instructed them to set up dedicated isolation wards in medical colleges, and district hospitals while ensuring proper cleanliness.

During a high-level review meeting with senior officials in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Even as Covid-19 remains in effective control, there is a need to remain vigilant and increase testing. The spread of communicable diseases should be prevented in view of the rains and festive season and proper control measures should be put in place.”

Expressing concern over untimely rain in the state, he said the situation of water logging should not arise anywhere in the state. “Relief material should be distributed in all the flood-affected areas through public representatives,” he said.

He also directed officials to ensure that the relief amount admissible by the government should be given.