scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Take measures to prevent spread of diseases amid untimely rain: CM to officials

He also instructed them to set up dedicated isolation wards in medical colleges, and district hospitals while ensuring proper cleanliness.

Yogi Adityanath, up malaria, up dengue, up chikungunya, spread of diseases amid untimely rain, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Stepping up precautionary measures against diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to effectively implement the ongoing Communicable Disease Control Campaign in the state.

He also instructed them to set up dedicated isolation wards in medical colleges, and district hospitals while ensuring proper cleanliness.

During a high-level review meeting with senior officials in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Even as Covid-19 remains in effective control, there is a need to remain vigilant and increase testing. The spread of communicable diseases should be prevented in view of the rains and festive season and proper control measures should be put in place.”

Expressing concern over untimely rain in the state, he said the situation of water logging should not arise anywhere in the state. “Relief material should be distributed in all the flood-affected areas through public representatives,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
More from Lucknow

He also directed officials to ensure that the relief amount admissible by the government should be given.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:27:44 am
Next Story

Protesting school job aspirants return to dharna site in Kolkata

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement