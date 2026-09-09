Blue t-shirt, blue jeans: Decoding Samajwadi Party student wing’s new uniform

The colour blue represented not just democracy, Constitution and the Bahujan movement but it also symbolised a rebellion against any kind of injustice in society, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday as he unveiled a blue dress code for the party’s student wing — Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

The new outfit for members of the student wing comprises blue T-shirt and jeans with a red cap.

“Uniform uniformity laati hai (Uniform brings uniformity). Jeans, especially in blue colour, were once a symbol of rebellion against injustice as it was the attire of factory and mine workers,” said Akhilesh at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

The SP chief also announced a two-week “Chhatra Jagrukta Saptah” (student awareness week) at educational institutions, aimed at connecting with students, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“Like every year, the party will be working to connect with students in colleges and universities. This will not just be about enrolling them as members, but also taking the party’s ideology to them and helping them connect with it,” the former chief minister said.

The colour also pointed to fresh thinking, the idea of being global citizens, democratic values and the Bahujan Samaj movement, he claimed. The colour also pointed to fresh thinking, the idea of being global citizens, democratic values and the Bahujan Samaj movement, he claimed.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing a new dress code, Yadav said, “Since the new generation has a new thinking, there should also be a new uniform. The uniform is intended to convey ideology as well as create a sense of equality among students.”

“A uniform is not merely a uniform… All inequalities disappear when we come together in uniform. Only the uniform is visible,” he said.

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Why blue

Underlining that the blue colour has political as well as social significance, the SP president said, “I am happy that we linked blue with ideology, democracy and the Constitution. Blue has also been associated with the Bahujan Samaj (Dalit community) and BR Ambedkar.”

The blue colour also makes one look younger, he added.

On the choice of jeans, he said, “It used to be the attire of people who worked in factories, mines and fields. Today it is fashionable. You will hardly find anyone from the new generation who does not wear jeans.”

The colour also pointed to fresh thinking, the idea of being global citizens, democratic values and the Bahujan Samaj movement, he claimed.

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Taking a swipe at the BJP over its criticism of the SP’s choice of blue, Yadav said, “PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) is progressive, positive and democratic. It is about connecting people, increasing brotherhood and harmony, respecting the Constitution and making people world citizens.”

Targeting the ruling party over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, “Those affiliated with the BJP are often scared of colours, but they are not afraid of God. They steal donations. They should be afraid not of colours, but of God. Those stealing the donations are the biggest impersonators of all.”

Yadav said if voted to power in the state, the SP will form a committee of old functionaries of student unions and send them to Oxford and Cambridge universities and other institutions in Europe to understand how students raise their voices and how their unions work there so as to implement those ideas back home.