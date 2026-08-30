Swine flu alert in UP: Deputy CM reviews situation, flags hospital preparedness in four districts

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Amid reports of swine flu cases at hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday reviewed the situation across the state through a video conference with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Chief Medical Superintendents (CMS).
Pathak inspected the arrangements for wards, OPDs and emergency services at hospitals in different districts through the Health Department’s central Command and Control Centre HOPE (Health Online Parameter Evaluation) at Health Bhawan in Lucknow. He expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements in Barabanki, Shravasti, Jhansi and Gorakhpur and issued directions to improve them.
Pathak directed officials to ensure adequate stocks of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu), oxygen, nebulisers, oxygen masks and bronchodilators in hospitals. He also instructed officials to ensure flu testing of serious patients admitted with symptoms such as breathing difficulty.
He said people coming in contact with patients suffering from influenza-like illness and respiratory infections should be monitored and, where symptoms are detected, antiviral medication should be started on time as per medical advice.
In districts reporting a higher number of flu cases, Pathak directed hospitals to operate separate OPDs for patients with respiratory complaints. The move, he said, would facilitate examination and treatment while reducing overcrowding in hospitals.
He also directed every district and joint hospital to keep four to six isolation beds ready for serious patients.
Hospitals were asked to set up separate registration counters for patients reporting with fever and flu symptoms so that they could be registered and examined without unnecessary waiting.
During the video conference, Pathak sought information from medical officers about the availability of medicines, oxygen and other essential resources and directed officials to address any shortage immediately.
He also instructed the Health Department to maintain special surveillance in districts bordering Nepal and closely monitor cases of flu and fever in these areas. Officials were directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and necessary treatment for patients arriving from Nepal as well as those from Uttar Pradesh.
Pathak said the government was closely monitoring the situation and that officials should remain alert regarding the health and safety of people across the state.
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