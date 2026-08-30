Swine flu alert in UP: Deputy CM reviews situation, flags hospital preparedness in four districts

Amid reports of swine flu cases at hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday reviewed the situation across the state through a video conference with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Chief Medical Superintendents (CMS).

Pathak inspected the arrangements for wards, OPDs and emergency services at hospitals in different districts through the Health Department’s central Command and Control Centre HOPE (Health Online Parameter Evaluation) at Health Bhawan in Lucknow. He expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements in Barabanki, Shravasti, Jhansi and Gorakhpur and issued directions to improve them.

Pathak directed officials to ensure adequate stocks of Oseltamivir (Tamiflu), oxygen, nebulisers, oxygen masks and bronchodilators in hospitals. He also instructed officials to ensure flu testing of serious patients admitted with symptoms such as breathing difficulty.