‘Protest will continue’: Swami Saraswati exits Prayagraj Magh Mela without taking dip in Sangam

The row between the seer and the Mela Authority appeared to have hit an impasse, with neither side backing down.

swami saraswatiSwami Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, left the Magh Mela — without performing the ritual. (Source: File)

The row between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Prayagraj Mela Authority, over the former allegedly being prevented by the UP Police from taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, appears to have reached an impasse.

On Wednesday, Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, left the Magh Mela — without performing the ritual.

He had been on a sit-in protest since January 18, refusing to take a holy dip with his supporters until action was taken against the officials who “misbehaved” with him. The Mela Authority refused to budge.

Yogi Raj Sarkar, Saraswati’s national media in-charge, said the Swami and his followers left Prayagraj without taking a holy dip as the administration “failed” to provide any written assurance regarding their demands.

“This is the first time… that a Shankaracharya has returned from the Magh Mela without taking a holy dip,” Sarkar claimed, adding that their protest will continue.

“We will come to Prayagraj for the next Magh Mela and sit on dharna… we will not enter the shivir (tent) as no one came to escort us with due respect for the ritual bath this time,” he added.

He said they were on their way to Varanasi, where they planned to stay for a day or two.

Over the past 10 days, the Mela Authority had issued two notices to Saraswati, alleging he and his supporters attempted to “force their way” towards the Triveni Sangam on January 18 which might have led to a stampede.

In one notice, it asked why the Swami should not be barred from future melas and sought his response. In another notice, the fair officials cited a 2022 Supreme Court order to question his use of the title “Shankaracharya”.

Sarkar said they have submitted their responses to both notices to the Mela Authority.

The row had also taken a political turn, with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress extending their support to Saraswati and attacking the ruling BJP for “disrespecting Sanatan Dharma”. However, the BJP appeared to be divided over the row, with most party leaders opting to stay silent while others made reconciliatory efforts towards the agitating seer.

