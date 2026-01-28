‘Protest will continue’: Swami Saraswati exits Prayagraj Magh Mela without taking dip in Sangam

Swami Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, left the Magh Mela — without performing the ritual. (Source: File)

The row between Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Prayagraj Mela Authority, over the former allegedly being prevented by the UP Police from taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, appears to have reached an impasse.

On Wednesday, Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, left the Magh Mela — without performing the ritual.

He had been on a sit-in protest since January 18, refusing to take a holy dip with his supporters until action was taken against the officials who “misbehaved” with him. The Mela Authority refused to budge.

Yogi Raj Sarkar, Saraswati’s national media in-charge, said the Swami and his followers left Prayagraj without taking a holy dip as the administration “failed” to provide any written assurance regarding their demands.