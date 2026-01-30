‘Prove you are Hindu’: Swami Saraswati gives 40-day ultimatum to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to declare ‘gau mata’ as ‘rajya mata’

Swami Avimukteshwaranad Saraswati on Friday gave a 40-day “ultimatum” to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to “declare gau mata” as “rajya mata” and take steps to stop the export of “cow meat”. He was speaking after returning to his math in Varanasi after 11 days of protest in Prayagraj over allegedly being prevented by the administration from taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, and for being questioned over the use of the title “Shankaracharya”.

Saraswati, the “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, warned that a sant sammelan would be convened in Lucknow on March 10-11 to take a further call if the demands are not met.

Maintaining that the issue related to the Magh Mela is over and would be addressed only during next year’s mela, Saraswati said that now it is the chief minister’s turn to answer to his demands and give “proof of being a Hindu”.

He had been on a sit-in protest since January 18, refusing to take a holy dip with his supporters until action was taken against the officials who “misbehaved” with him. The Prayagraj Mela Authority, however, refused to budge.

“All that issue is over and would be taken up during the next Magh Mela. I am not taking anyone’s apology as it should have been done when I was sitting there on a sit-in for 11 days. Now the time is to answer my questions and demands,” he said.

“In 40 days, gau mata should be declared as rajya mata and after that, stop the export of cow meat from the state,” he said, adding, “In 40 days, the chief minister should prove himself to be a Hindu. He should do these things and prove himself…”

In what might bring trouble for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the seer said, “Instead of Delhi, the sant sammelan would take place in Lucknow because Yogi Adityanath has tried to suppress the voices raised for gau mata.”

The mela authority had earlier alleged that Saraswati and his supporters attempted to “force their way” towards the Triveni Sangam on January 18 which might have led to a stampede. On Wednesday, Saraswati left the Magh Mela without performing the ritual.