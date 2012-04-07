Swami Sanand may revive stir

Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand may renew his agitation demanding supension of work on 11 power projects in Uttarakhand ahead of the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) meeting on April 17. The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister. A three-member team of Ganga Seva Abhiyaan (GSA) was on Friday sent to the state to get a first-hand account of whether the work has actually been stopped.

Swami Sanand had refused food,water and forcible feeding in Varanasi following which he was taken to AIIMS in New Delhi. He broke his fast there on March 23 after assurance from the Centre that the work on the dams would be stopped till the NGRBA meet.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand,coordinator of GSA,told this newspaper over the phone from Varanasi that the team would videograph the situation on all the 11 dams. It is likely to send a report by Saturday afternoon. A decision on whether Swami Sanand would participate in the NGRBA meeting will be taken thereafter. If the situation is not found satisfactory,then he would renew the agitation, he said.

Swami Sanand,formerly Prof G D Agarwal and a former IIT-Kanpur professor and recipient of Padmashri award,had begun his fast in Varanasi in February.

