Setback for BJP as UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits Yogi cabinet, joins SP

In a setback to the ruling BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet and joined the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Maurya took to Twitter to inform of his decision to quit. “Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP,” Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I have resigned from the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the government’s attitude against Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youths and traders. I consulted with my supporters and decided on joining another party. Dozens of MLAs will resign in the coming days,” news agency ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo with Maurya on Twitter and welcomed him to the party fold.

“Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP! There will be revolution of social justice. There will be change in twenty-two,” he wrote.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to Maurya to engage in talks before taking “hasty decisions”.

आदरणीय स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य जी ने किन कारणों से इस्तीफा दिया है मैं नहीं जानता हूँ उनसे अपील है कि बैठकर बात करें जल्दबाजी में लिये हुये फैसले अक्सर गलत साबित होते हैं — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 11, 2022

Earlier in 2016, ahead of the state elections in 2017, Maurya had quit the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the BJP. He was the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly before he quit the BSP.

Maurya had exited BSP, accusing party chief Mayawati of deceiving Dalits and taking bribes for election tickets.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 7 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.