Swami Avimukteshwaranand gets UP police nod to address Lucknow event tomorrow — with conditions

Lucknow | Mar 10, 2026
Swami Avimukteshwaranad Saraswati warned that a sant sammelan would be convened in Lucknow on March 10-11 to take a further call if the demands raised before UP CM Yogi Adityanath are not met. (File photo)
With Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s “Gau Dharma Yuddh” march set to enter Lucknow Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police has granted permission for a public meeting he is set to address at Kanshiram Smriti Sthal in the state capital — but with an extensive list of conditions aimed at “maintaining law and order”.
According to sources, a key condition is that no speech inciting sentiments against any religion, caste, community or language will be allowed during the programme. Organisers have also been directed to ensure no controversial or provocative remarks are made against any political or religious figure.
Reacting to the development, Swami Saraswati’s spokesperson Sanjay Pandey told The Indian Express, “We have come to know that permission has been granted but with several conditions, including restrictions on speaking. The way conditions have been put, it appears that they do not want Swami ji to speak at all.”
He added that they were still awaiting the detailed order.
Swami Saraswati has been at loggerheads with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state since the Magh Mela in January, over being allegedly prevented by the local administration from taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. He was also questioned by the Prayagraj Mela Authority over his use of the title “Shankaracharya” of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand.
He then issued a 40-day ultimatum to CM Adityanath to act on key demands — declaring the cow as ‘Rajya Mata (state mother)’ of UP and imposing a complete ban on beef export from the state — and said the Chief Minister must give “proof of being a Hindu”.
A week ago, Saraswati announced the march. Since March 7, the seer has been travelling from Varanasi towards Lucknow as part of what he has described as a religious mobilisation. He also warned of launching a larger agitation if the issues raised by him were not addressed.
Other conditions for event
According to sources, entry of vehicles to the programme venue will be limited to avoid disruption to public movement. Organisers have been asked to ensure that traffic and daily life in surrounding areas remain unaffected.
Police have also barred the use of any sharp or dangerous objects during the event, allowing only traditional flag staff.
Sources said the organisers have been instructed to submit their memorandum of demands through a competent official present at the venue. In case any untoward incident during the event, organisers will be held accountable and legal action may follow.
“The permission was sought not by Swami Saraswati himself but by an organisation that’s managing the event in Lucknow on Wednesday. Permission has been given with conditions, keeping law and order in mind,” said a senior police officer.
