Swami Avimukteshwaranand gets UP police nod to address Lucknow event tomorrow — with conditions

Swami Avimukteshwaranad Saraswati warned that a sant sammelan would be convened in Lucknow on March 10-11 to take a further call if the demands raised before UP CM Yogi Adityanath are not met. (File photo)

With Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s “Gau Dharma Yuddh” march set to enter Lucknow Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police has granted permission for a public meeting he is set to address at Kanshiram Smriti Sthal in the state capital — but with an extensive list of conditions aimed at “maintaining law and order”.

According to sources, a key condition is that no speech inciting sentiments against any religion, caste, community or language will be allowed during the programme. Organisers have also been directed to ensure no controversial or provocative remarks are made against any political or religious figure.

Reacting to the development, Swami Saraswati’s spokesperson Sanjay Pandey told The Indian Express, “We have come to know that permission has been granted but with several conditions, including restrictions on speaking. The way conditions have been put, it appears that they do not want Swami ji to speak at all.”