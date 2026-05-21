Suvendu Adhikari PA murder: CBI makes latest arrest from UP’s Ballia

The CBI has made another arrest in the murder case of Chandranath Rath, executive assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, detaining a contractor from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and recovering a weapon during the operation. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person in connection with the killing of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s executive assistant, Chandranath Rath, from Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Naveen Singh, a resident of Ballia. It is learnt that his name surfaced during the questioning of another Ballia resident, Raj Kumar Singh, who was arrested from Varanasi two days ago.

“The CBI, which is investigating the Chandranath Rath murder case, arrested Naveen and recovered a weapon from his possession. He has been taken to Kolkata for further questioning,” a senior police officer in Ballia said.