Suvendu Adhikari PA murder: CBI makes latest arrest from UP’s Ballia

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person in connection with the killing of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s executive assistant, Chandranath Rath, from Uttar Pradesh, sources said.
The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Naveen Singh, a resident of Ballia. It is learnt that his name surfaced during the questioning of another Ballia resident, Raj Kumar Singh, who was arrested from Varanasi two days ago.
“The CBI, which is investigating the Chandranath Rath murder case, arrested Naveen and recovered a weapon from his possession. He has been taken to Kolkata for further questioning,” a senior police officer in Ballia said.
According to officials, Naveen worked as a contractor. His father was employed in a government job. Sources said the CBI also suspects that the car used in the crime was purchased from Ballia.
This is the fifth arrest in the case. Earlier, four accused — Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya from Buxar, Bihar; Rajkumar Singh from UP’s Ballia; and Vinay Rai from Varanasi — were arrested in the case.
The CBI had also arrested another youth from Ballia, Raj Singh. His family, however, said the CBI had released him after giving him a clean chit.
“My brother was arrested due to mistaken identity,” said Yashwant Singh, Raj’s elder brother.
“Two days ago, we submitted proof showing that Raj was in Ballia at the time of the murder. We provided CCTV footage from places he had visited, as well as receipts for clothes he had purchased from a mall in Ballia,” he added.
The 25-year-old had been arrested by the West Bengal CID and Madhyamgram police.
Following his arrest, his mother, Jamwanti Singh, had maintained that her son was innocent and was falsely implicated. His sister, Deepshika Singh, had said, “My younger brother is a graduate student and was preparing for the past few years to contest for the post of block pramukh.”
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