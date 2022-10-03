Suspension of ex-Kanpur SSP indicted for link with gangster Dubey revoked

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday revoked the suspension of two IPS officers, including that of former Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo who was found guilty by an SIT of having an alleged link with slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

The suspension of former Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, who was suspended in April this year for alleged corruption, dereliction of duty and failure to control crime, was also revoked. Deo, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was suspended in November 2020, after the three-member SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, submitted a 3,000-page report to the government. It is alleged that the SIT had found Deo guilty on various counts.

On July 2, 2020, eight policemen were killed in an ambush by Dubey and his henchmen when a police team had gone to arrest him at his village Bikru in Kanpur. Dubey was later killed in an encounter.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad confirmed that Deo and Pawan Kumar have been reinstated.