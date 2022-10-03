scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Suspension of ex-Kanpur SSP indicted for link with gangster Dubey revoked

The suspension of former Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, who was suspended in April this year for alleged corruption, dereliction of duty and failure to control crime, was also revoked.

vikas dubey, up police, vikas dubey encounter, vikas dubey facebook page, vikas dubey facebook fan page, indian express newsVikas Dubey was shot dead in July last year.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday revoked the suspension of two IPS officers, including that of former Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo who was found guilty by an SIT of having an alleged link with slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

The suspension of former Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, who was suspended in April this year for alleged corruption, dereliction of duty and failure to control crime, was also revoked. Deo, a 2006-batch IPS officer, was suspended in November 2020, after the three-member SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, submitted a 3,000-page report to the government. It is alleged that the SIT had found Deo guilty on various counts.

On July 2, 2020, eight policemen were killed in an ambush by Dubey and his henchmen when a police team had gone to arrest him at his village Bikru in Kanpur. Dubey was later killed in an encounter.

More from Lucknow

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad confirmed that Deo and Pawan Kumar have been reinstated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...Premium
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:40:02 am
Next Story

Kanpur accident toll 26, accused driver at large; SHO suspended

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement