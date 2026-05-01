Suspended junior engineer scales 40-ft tower, alleges unfair action, seeks probe into fatal lineman accident

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A Junior Engineer in Prayagraj climbed a mobile tower on Thursday, demanding the revocation of his suspension after being booked in connection with a fatal accident.
Suspended Junior Engineer (JE) Abhay Kumar of the electricity department said the incident was linked to the malfunction of the 11KV Chhibaiya feeder, during which a lineman died. According to Shailendra Sharma, Vice President of the Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineer Sangathan, the feeder had gone down late at night, and Kumar worked from around 11:30 PM to 2:30 AM to fix it. After returning home, he was informed the feeder had tripped again and instructed linemen to restore it while he followed. One lineman called his cousin, who was not a department employee, to assist without informing Kumar. The person suffered an accident while working on the pole and later died during treatment.
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Suspended Junior Engineer (JE) in Prayagraj Abhay Kumar climbs a mobile tower demanding the revocation of his suspension. (30.04) pic.twitter.com/SWy7CWsbem
— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
Kumar said he was suspended in connection with the incident and climbed the nearly 40-foot tower in protest. Speaking to reporters, he said, “An accident occurred here, resulting in the death of a person. I was suspended in connection with that incident. Any employee in the department who is at fault should definitely be punished. An investigation should be conducted and action should be taken. If I’m wrong, action should be taken against me as well.”
He added that action should follow due process. “If I’m found guilty in the investigation, regardless of the punishment, action should be taken. But an investigation should be conducted first. My demand is that the suspension should be revoked,” he said.
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Suspended Junior Engineer (JE) Abhay Kumar says, “An accident occurred here, resulting in the death of a person. I was suspended in connection with that incident. Any employee in the department who is at fault should definitely be punished. An… https://t.co/ENJoE0yuZO pic.twitter.com/2WG7Go7V1d
— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
Kumar also claimed that under current department rules, suspension is followed by a “surrender order,” adding that such action is being taken without proper inquiry. He said suspension is usually allowed only in serious cases or when a person can influence the investigation, but now employees are being suspended and issued surrender orders without due process
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