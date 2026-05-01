Suspended junior engineer scales 40-ft tower, alleges unfair action, seeks probe into fatal lineman accident

Abhay Kumar said he was suspended in connection with the incident and climbed the nearly 40-foot tower in protest. (ANI screengrab)

A Junior Engineer in Prayagraj climbed a mobile tower on Thursday, demanding the revocation of his suspension after being booked in connection with a fatal accident.

Suspended Junior Engineer (JE) Abhay Kumar of the electricity department said the incident was linked to the malfunction of the 11KV Chhibaiya feeder, during which a lineman died. According to Shailendra Sharma, Vice President of the Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineer Sangathan, the feeder had gone down late at night, and Kumar worked from around 11:30 PM to 2:30 AM to fix it. After returning home, he was informed the feeder had tripped again and instructed linemen to restore it while he followed. One lineman called his cousin, who was not a department employee, to assist without informing Kumar. The person suffered an accident while working on the pole and later died during treatment.