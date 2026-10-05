47-year-old surgeon shoots himself dead in UP’s Kanpur

Police said the victim's wife heard a loud sound and rushed to the puja room at their home to find the doctor with an injury to his chest

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 02:56 PM IST
Police said Singh and his wife had an argument before the incident and that marital differences appeared to be the main reason, though the investigation is underway.Police said Singh and his wife had an argument before the incident and that marital differences appeared to be the main reason, though the investigation is underway.
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A 47-year-old doctor allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver inside the puja room of his three-bedroom flat at Bloosom Apartment in Kanpur, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Sandeep Singh was working as a general surgeon at a government hospital in Kanpur Dehat.

No suicide note has been found so far.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am, but police received the information only around 6 am from the hospital, following some confusion over jurisdiction.

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The matter came to light when the victim’s wife, Kanchan, heard a loud sound from the prayer room. She rushed in and found Sandeep lying on the floor in a pool of blood with injury on chest.

She rushed him to hospital and, in the meantime, informed his family members, who live in another part of the district, in the Chakeri area.

Doctors declared Sandeep dead on arrival.

Police said, the motive behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem report is pending.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Virendra Vikram, said the victim’s family had indicated that the incident may have followed a family dispute. He added that the preliminary inquiry also hinted at this.

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At the time of incident, Kanchan and their two children — a four-year-old daughter and a two-month-old son — were present at home, said senior sub-inspector, Neeraj Dwivedi.

Police said the deceased’s family told them that Sandeep had separated from his first wife, who is also a doctor. The couple had a love-cum-arranged marriage but mutually separated in 2019.

Over a year later, Sandeep married Kanchan, who is from Kasganj, in an arranged marriage. Sandeep has a son from his first marriage who lives with his ex-wife.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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