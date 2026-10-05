47-year-old surgeon shoots himself dead in UP’s Kanpur

Police said Singh and his wife had an argument before the incident and that marital differences appeared to be the main reason, though the investigation is underway.

A 47-year-old doctor allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver inside the puja room of his three-bedroom flat at Bloosom Apartment in Kanpur, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Sandeep Singh was working as a general surgeon at a government hospital in Kanpur Dehat.

No suicide note has been found so far.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am, but police received the information only around 6 am from the hospital, following some confusion over jurisdiction.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The matter came to light when the victim’s wife, Kanchan, heard a loud sound from the prayer room. She rushed in and found Sandeep lying on the floor in a pool of blood with injury on chest.