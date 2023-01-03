Sureties for journalist Siddique Kappan’s bail likely to be submitted today

DAYS after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the formalities for his release are yet to be completed. Kappan has been in jail for over two years.

To complete legal formalities, two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, as directed by the local court, are likely to be submitted on Tuesday.

On December 23, the High Court directed Kappan to furnish a personal bond and two local and reliable sureties. The HC bail order was later filed in a court in Lucknow.

“The local court directed us to furnish two local sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. We will file sureties in the court tomorrow (Tuesday),” Kappan’s lawyer Ishan Baghel said.

The sureties will be sent to local police for verification. “On our request, the court asked to expedite the verification process,” said the lawyer, adding that it would take around 10 days to complete the process.

Kappan and three others were held in Mathura on October 5, 2020, on charges of conspiracy to create disturbance in Hathras, where a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. His lawyers, however, maintained that he was going to report on the case.

Kappan and others were booked by the UP Police under the stringent UAPA and other charges.

While in jail, Kappan and others were booked by ED in a PMLA case.

On September 9, the Supreme Court granted Kappan bail in the UAPA case. Kappan’s lawyer said that formalities for his release in the UAPA case have been completed.