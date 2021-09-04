Welcome farmers with the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava: BKU leader to Muzaffarnagar residents

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait has urged residents of Muzaffarnagar to treat the farmers assembling in the town for the Sunday’s Kisan Mahapanchayat with the traditional Indian spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” or “guests are like God”. The Mahapanchayat is being held against the three farms laws brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“I appeal to all residents of Muzaffarnagar that the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava should be the motivational force for welcoming farmers coming here from different parts of the country to attend Sunday’s Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar’s Government Inter College (GIC) ground. Keep the doors of your houses open on Sunday for welcoming a multitude of farmers who are assembling here to chalk out a strategy for uprooting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh first and the Centre later,” Tikait said after he reviewed the preparations of the mahapanchayat on Thursday.

While farmers’ unions are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a large assembly of people at the GIC ground on Sunday, the police and administrative officers are also giving a final shape to the security arrangements.

Deputy Inspector General (Meerut Zone) Pritinder Singh also visited the GIC ground on Friday afternoon and inspected the ongoing preparations. He also spoke with the BKU leaders to get an assessment of the likely number of farmers attending the mahapanchayat.

“Policemen and senior officials from all the zones of Meerut have been asked to remain present in Muzaffarnagar from September 3 onwards. We have made multi-layered security arrangements for the event which will be supervised by several companies of the PAC, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary forces besides policemen from nearby districts,” Additional Director General Rajiv Sabharwal said.

The administration has deployed eight companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) comprising over a thousand personnel, and around a thousand more police personnel from all districts of the Meerut zone. Specialised drones equipped with digital cameras and CCTVs will be used to mointor the mahapanchayat, police said.

All khap panchayats in the region and non–BJP political parties have already extended their support to the kisan mahapanchayat.

“Not only farmers from different states, but industrial workers and traders who are fed up with the wrong policies of the Modi government will be seen here at the GIC ground on Sunday. This is going to be the beginning of the decisive battle against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh,” said Shyam Singh Bahawadi, chief of Ghatwala khap.

“The government is not ready to hear our grievances on draconian farm laws. We can force the government to hear our voice if only we raise a unified voice of brotherhood from the mahapanchayat venue on September 5. Our unity and brotherhood will force the Modi government to accept our demands,” said Surendra Singh of Desh khap. “We are set to blow the bugle of a decisive battle against the Modi government on the farmer’s issue. Eight years ago, BJP leaders had sown the seeds of communal disharmony in Muzaffarnagar soil to grab power. Now, we will give a message of brotherhood from the same land,” said Anil Malik, a local BKU leader.