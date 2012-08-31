Summary revision of electoral roll from Oct 1

The special summary revision of electoral roll with reference date of January 1,2013,will be started in all the states  excluding Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh  from October 1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent the schedule of summary revision to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the states and Union Territories.

UP CEO Umesh Sinha said that persons who will attain the age of 18 years on January 1,2013,can apply for registration of their name in the photo electoral roll during the summary revision. Others left out of the electoral roll during previous roll-revision exercises could also get their name included in the roll in this period.

Officials said the draft publication of existing electoral roll will be done on October 1 and the month-long summary revision will be started from the same day.

Special programmes will be organised for voter registration on three Sundays  October 7,14 and 21  at different places across the state. Voters can also apply for deletion of name or change of other details in the electoral roll in this period.

After disposal of all claims and objections regarding data,the final publication of electoral roll will be done on January 5.

