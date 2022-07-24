Sultanpur: Woman dies after botched surgery by quack, says police

A 43-year-old woman died after she underwent a “surgery” by a quack in the Akhandnagar area of Sultanpur on Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Urmila Devi. The quack, Sandeep Vishwakarma, has been booked under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) and is on the run, they added.

Circle Officer (Kadipur) Ramesh said the woman had approached Vishwakarma, who runs a clinic, over some issue with her uterus.

“He did a ‘surgery’ that went wrong and the woman suffered acute blood loss,” said the officer. “We registered an FIR after the woman’s family gave a written complaint. The post-mortem report is awaited to know the exact cause of death. A search is on for the accused,” said the officer.

A senior officer said, “ On Thursday evening, the woman started feeling pain and went to the quack’s ‘clinic’.

The village where the incident happened is around 70 km from the district headquarters. Devi’s husband Sabhajit Nishad (46) works as a daily wager. “They are economically backward and couldn’t afford to travel 70 km to the district hospital or consult a doctor,” said the officer.