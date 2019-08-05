Sultanpur: Village head’s husband shot dead, two injured; police suspect rivalry

The husband of a pradhan was shot dead and two others were injured after four unidentified men fired at them at a village in Sultanpur district on Sunday.

Police suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old dispute. The incident occurred a few metres from Walipur police outpost.

The husband, Suresh Yadav, died during treatment at a hospital, while the injured men, Jug Narain and Vijay Kumar, were referred to Lucknow from Sultanpur. Suresh was the husband of Sanjana Yadav, the village head of Hemnapur.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sultanpur), Meenakshi Katyan, said the four accused, who had come on two bikes, opened fire at the victims who were having tea.

After being alerted by locals, police arrived at the village and the injured were sent to a hospital.

The victims’ family is yet to file a police complaint, ASP Katyan said.

The station officer of Baldirai Police Station, Akash Tomar, said, “Suresh Yadav was a history-sheeter and Jug Narain has five cases against him. They were recently released from jail.”