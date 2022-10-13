Sultanpur: Clash over ‘loud music’ during Durga idol immersion, 32 held

Thirty-two people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a crowd taking part in a Durga idol immersion procession in Baldirai area of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said on Wednesday. They said the incident occurred when some people objected to “music being played at a loud volume” during the procession.

The group also allegedly attacked some of the police personnel who reached the spot. Additional police force soon arrived and brought the situation under control. Seven persons, including two policemen, were injured and several vehicles and shops were damaged, said an officer.

Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Somen Barma said the arrested persons are in judicial custody and a search is on for more accused in the case.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced on social media in which a policeman is seen addressing the public after the incident on Wednesday. In his address, the policeman is heard saying, “Durga Mata ke iss dharmik yatra mai jis kisi betey nai dussahas kiya hai… Mai aap se wada karta hoon unko mitti mai mila dunga. Unkey ghar bulldozer sey girangey. (Whoever has done this, I am making a promise to you that they will be punished… their houses will be bulldozed.)

However, when The Indian Express contacted station house officer of Balidarai police station Amrendra Bahadur Singh after reports that it was he who made the remarks, Singh said, “I cannot recollect what statement I made to the public then.”

According to the police, on Monday evening, when the procession reached near a mosque in Ibrahimpur area, a group of people objected to “loud music” being played.

Police said the scuffle broke out when some in the group forcibly tried to stop the music. Meanwhile, a large group of people reached the spot and attacked people taking part in the procession with sticks. When a police team arrived, assailants pelted stones at them too. They also damaged vehicles parked along the roadside and also pelted stones at houses and shops. Those injured were taken to hospital.

Amrendra Bahadur said four FIRs were registered in the matter. The case was registered on various IPC sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Heavy police force has been deployed in the Ibrahimpur area.