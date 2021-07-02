Sultanpur: 15-year-old gangraped; stepsister, 2 others held

A man, who was reportedly in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, has also been booked for conspiracy. He is, however, absconding.

A gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Sultanpur district came to light after policemen stopped a private bus late Monday night for routine checking.

Police have arrested two men, who allegedly raped the girl, and a 19-year-old stepsister of the girl who allegedly conspired in the crime.

A man, who was reportedly in a relationship with the 19-year-old woman, has also been booked for conspiracy. He is, however, absconding.

According to the FIR, filed on a complaint of Station Officer (SO) Amarendra Bahadur Singh, the 15-year-old was gangraped allegedly by the two men inside the bus and at two other locations.

The FIR was lodged late Tuesday night after the medical examination report confirmed the sexual assault on the minor.

As per the complaint lodged by the SO, police during a routine check on Monday night stopped a bus around 1.30 am. “On seeing the police team, the driver and a 21-year-old man sitting next to him panicked3. The driver (22) couldn’t show his driving licence and also couldn’t give satisfactory answers… On searching the bus, we saw the feet of a person on the rear seat of the bus. On calling out, two girls (one 19 years old, the other 15) and a 10-year-old boy came out of the hiding,” the complaint stated.

“On questioning by women officers, the 15-year-old girl said that the other girl, who was her stepsister, deceitfully brought her to the bus. The 15-year-old girl said she was raped at the house of one of the accused and inside the bus by the two men,” the complaint added. The 10-year-old boy found in the bus has been identified as her stepbrother.

According to the complaint, the stepsister and her alleged boyfriend did not help the 15-year-old when their two friends raped her.

The bus has been sent to a nearby police station so that evidence could be preserved as it is being considered a crime spot, the complaint stated.

However, on Thursday both Superintendent of Police (Sultanpur) Vipin Kumar Mishra and the SO denied that the rape took place inside the bus, and instead claimed that it happened at the house of one of the accused and outside the bus near a drain.

“She (the 15-year-old) has changed her statement multiple times. Initially, she said she was raped in the bus, but later in her statement to police, she said that she was raped at the house of the accused and near a drain outside the bus,” SO Singh told The Indian Express.

“The man who is in a relationship with the stepsister of the victim did not rape the minor, but was involved in the conspiracy and has been booked accordingly. He is absconding, and will be caught soon,” the SO added.

He also said the 15-year-old girl was handed over to her mother Thursday after recording her statement in front of a magistrate.