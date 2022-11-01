Sugarcane dues will be paid, those trying to hurt farmers will be jailed: Adityanath

Campaigning for the BJP in Gola Gokarnnath Assembly seat in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured sugarcane farmers that their dues will be paid on time.

He also warned that those found negligent in paying dues and working against the sentiments of farmers would be jailed.

“I am here to assure the farmers that every penny of your cane price will be paid. The sugarcane department has been directed to do so and meetings have been fixed with all the sugar mills (to ensure payment).”

“I have given instructions that with the start of the new (crushing) season, the sugarcane price of each farmer should be paid, otherwise remember our jails are waiting for those corrupt who work against the sentiments of farmers,” the CM added.

Lakhimpur Kheri and adjoining districts are known for sugarcane farming.

Reiterating that his government has a zero-tolerance policy against criminals and mafia, Adityanath claimed that mafias were begging for relief these days.

The Assembly by-election at Gola Gokarnnath is being held following the death of sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri. While the BJP has fielded his son Aman Giri, the Samajwadi Party has fielded former MLA Vinay Tiwari. With the BSP and Congress staying away, the bypoll has become a bipolar contest.

Adityanath also hit out at rival Samajwadi Party, saying that it was already making excuses for its defeat in the bypoll. On Sunday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government was misusing power to win the elections and police personnel of the Yadav caste were being forcibly sent on leave.

“The Samajwadi Party has already begun making excuses on Twitter out of fear of losing the by-elections in Gola Gokarannath. Earlier, they used to blame the EVMs, but now they are saying that we are trying to forcefully win the election. They must know that elections are won with voters’ blessings and support. The one who lives up to the expectations of the voters will win,” the CM said.

He also said that the Gola Gokarnnath temple will be developed on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

“The late MLA Arvind Giri developed the area and it was his last wish that Gola Gokarnnath should be made as visible as Kashi. It is unfortunate that today Arvind Giri is not with us, but his son Aman Giri is with us and in future, I will come here to lay the foundation stone to develop this ‘Chhoti Kashi’ on the lines of Kashi,” Adityanath said.

There is a Shiva temple at Gola Gokarnnath in Kheri district and this major pilgrimage centre is also known as “Chhoti Kashi”. The bypoll is scheduled for November 3 and the counting of votes will be held on November 6.