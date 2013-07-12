Sugar mills seek Rs 2,000 crore interest-free loan to clear dues

Claiming to be running in a huge loss due to arbitrary support price fixed for sugarcane by the state government,the states sugar industry is asking the government to provide a long-term interest-free loan  of Rs 2,000 crore  to clear the arrears of cane farmers.

The industry has further asked for linking the sugarcane price with the returns of sugarcane and its by-products from the next season.

The cane price is so high that we are not even in a position to clear the farmers dues. We request the state government to provide interest-free loan at the rate of Rs 25 per quintal, UP Sugar Mills Association president C B Patodia told reporters here. The association also seeks to recover the amount due on Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for the power supplied by the sugar industry. The amount thus recovered will be used to settle the farmers dues.

Pointing out the suggestions made in the Rangarajan Committee on Sugar Sector Reforms,Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association Abinash Verma urged the government to follow the revenue sharing model while deciding on the cane price for the state.

The Rangarajan Committee recommends that 70 per cent of the returns from sugar,molasses,bagasse and press mud should be paid to the farmers by the millers, Verma said.

According to a report published by CRISIL,UP fares worst in the sugar sector due to its high state advisory price (SAP). In the past four years,the SAP of sugar in UP has gone up from Rs 165 per quintal (2009-10) to Rs 280 per quintal (2012-13),an increase of 70 per cent,whereas the price of sugar has increased only by 11 per cent. We are urging the state government not to increase state advisory price for sugarcane in the coming season and adopt the linkage formula while deciding the price in order to sustain sugar industries in the state, he said.

Since 2007,eight sugar mills have closed down in the state and no investor is coming forward to establish new sugar plants,Managing Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Gaurav Goel said,adding that if the cane prices are not controlled,many more mills will be forced to shut down.

Cane price is the highest in UP at Rs 280 per quintal,which means that the cost of production of per kilogramme of sugar in the state is coming to Rs 35,as against Rs 31-32 in Maharashtra,Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The cost of sugar in the market since October-November is Rs 31 per kilogramme,which translates into a loss of Rs 4 per kilogramme of sugar produced,and the loss is hitting the sugar industry in the state very hard,said Verma.

