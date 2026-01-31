‘Such encounters becoming routine’: HC on man being shot before arrest in UP

The bench was hearing the bail applications of Anas, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Deepak Lohapita of Jhansi and Raju alias Rajkumar of Mirzapur who were arrested by police after being shot in the leg.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowJan 31, 2026 05:49 AM IST
Taking cognizance of incidents in which suspects were shot by police in the leg, the Allahabad High Court has said such encounters had “become a routine feature” in Uttar Pradesh and were being executed to “please senior officers or to teach a lesson to the accused”.

Hearing separate bail petitions filed by three persons who were arrested after being shot in the leg in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal stated, “This Court is frequently confronted with cases where, even in matters involving petty offences such as theft, the police indiscriminately resort to firing by projecting the incident as a police encounter.”

“Such conduct is wholly impermissible, as the power to punish lies exclusively within the domain of the Courts and not with the police. India being a democratic State governed by the rule of law, the functions of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary are distinct and well defined, and any encroachment by the police into the judicial domain cannot be countenanced,” the court said in its order issued on Wednesday (January 28).

The state Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) were directed by the court to appear through video conferencing on Friday to inform the bench if any oral or written directions were issued to police officers to fire upon the accused in the leg or in the name of police encounters.

The court also had asked to inform whether “a direction is issued to ensure compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Apex Court in People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and another (supra) regarding registration of F.I.R., recording of statements of injured persons, and investigation by officers senior in rank to the head of the police party in cases resulting in death or grievous injury during police encounters.”

