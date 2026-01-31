‘Such encounters becoming routine’: HC on man being shot before arrest in UP

The bench was hearing the bail applications of Anas, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Deepak Lohapita of Jhansi and Raju alias Rajkumar of Mirzapur who were arrested by police after being shot in the leg.

Taking cognizance of incidents in which suspects were shot by police in the leg, the Allahabad High Court has said such encounters had “become a routine feature” in Uttar Pradesh and were being executed to “please senior officers or to teach a lesson to the accused”.

Hearing separate bail petitions filed by three persons who were arrested after being shot in the leg in different districts of Uttar Pradesh, the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal stated, “This Court is frequently confronted with cases where, even in matters involving petty offences such as theft, the police indiscriminately resort to firing by projecting the incident as a police encounter.”