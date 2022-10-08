Submitted complaints, was not heard: Father of UP gangrape victim who ended her life

“HUMNE KISI adhikari ko nahi chhoda… Yahaan se Lucknow tak main kisi ko nahi chhoda hoon. Maine logon se karza le kar beti ko adhikariyon se milwaya. Lekin humari sunwai kahin nahi hui (I have not left out any official. From here to Lucknow, I have not left out meeting any official. I had to borrow money from people to travel and meet officials. But I was not heard by anyone),” says the father of a 13-year-old girl who died by suicide in Ambedkar Nagar district over alleged inaction by police despite multiple complaints that she was gangraped by two men at a hotel in Lucknow. The father shows copies of complaints that he submitted to different officials in Lucknow and Ambedkar Nagar.

More than a fortnight after she was allegedly abducted and gangraped, the girl died by suicide on Wednesday. Police on Friday said they have arrested the two men who allegedly raped the girl at a Lucknow hotel. While one of them lives in another village in Ambedkar Nagar district, the other is from Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The victim’s father alleged that he met Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar Sinha on September 29 with his complaint, but was not given a hearing. Asked about the allegation levelled by the father of the victim, Sinha said, “This is not true. I had told the father that whatever is right in the matter will come out. I had told him that because the complaint is against unidentified people, the girl needed to be questioned.”

With her family alleging that she took the step due to alleged police inaction in the gangrape investigation, the district police administration had on Thursday removed the in-charge (SHO) of the police station concerned and suspended the investigating officer for alleged dereliction of duty.

“I had also submitted a complaint to the District Magistrate. I had also gone to meet the CM in Lucknow, but couldn’t meet him and submitted a complaint with an official there,” said the father.

Police arrested two persons – the girl’s aunt and a 35-year-old man – Thursday after the girl died by suicide Wednesday. The first arrests happened weeks later despite the family naming the two accused in their complaint on September 18. “They made the arrests after she took the extreme step. Before that, no action was taken,” says the father. The girl was allegedly kidnapped by two persons when she was on her way to school on September 16. Two days later, she returned home and said she had managed to escape from her captors in Lucknow.