‘Submit educational documents, STF to verify’: HC to all UP govt school teachers of Classes 1-8

Observing that the deteriorating quality of education and poor performance of teachers were reasons behind the closure of government primary schools in the state, the Allahabad High Court has directed all government school teachers of Classes 1 to 8 to submit their educational documents within a week for an “extensive verification” by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

The teachers have been asked to submit their educational documents along with appointment letters to the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) of their districts and file notarised affidavits with details of their immediate relatives, whether serving or retired, who have been posted in the Education Department at the level of BSA or above.

The court ordered the STF to conduct the verification process expeditiously and fixed November 4 as the next date for “reporting compliance and further consideration”.

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If the officials concerned face “administrative difficulty or need more resources”, it should be brought to the notice of the court before the November 4 hearing, the bench said.

Hearing a petition of a teacher who allegedly secured his job fraudulently, the bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar in its October 16 order stated, “It is a matter of common knowledge that a large number of primary schools have been closed down, principally on account of a shortfall in the number of students. That shortfall is not attributable to a want of resources, but to the deteriorating quality of the education imparted and to the inadequate performance of the teachers.”

“Nor is it attributable to appointments made in recent years alone; it is traceable to the practice, prevailing over the last two decades, of appointments secured by fraudulent means.

Where the Government is infusing substantial resources — free textbooks, the mid-day meal, uniforms and other provisions — and the condition of the primary schools has still not improved, one of the principal reasons may well be the quality of the teachers, and the fact that teachers in government service are not discharging their duties with the seriousness and sincerity expected of them,” the bench observed.

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The court added, “A difficult decision requires to be taken in this regard. The future of the next generation depends upon the quality of the education imparted to it. An effective and disciplined teacher is the need of the hour, failing which we may not be able to justify the role assigned to us.”

“A teacher should always bear in mind that subject knowledge at the level taught is not the only quality of a good teacher. Among these qualities besides regularity of attendance and a temperament suited to children, the significant are fairness, so that no child is neglected on account of caste, poverty, capacity, or financial and social background; and a sense of the trust reposed — that for a first-generation learner, the teacher is the only route out,” the bench maintained.

The bench also noted, “A teacher who has secured appointment by fraudulent means cannot be expected to possess the aforesaid qualities. One who begins by deceiving the authority that appointed him can scarcely be relied upon to uphold the trust of the children placed under his charge.”

The court said the STF in its investigation has found a large number of teachers in the state having obtained employment with forged documents, or by using the documents of another person.

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The gravity of the matter may be judged from the fact that, in several instances, 10 or more persons obtained employment with a single set of educational documents, it said.

Justice Diwakar said that earlier a coordinate bench of the HC in a January 2026 order had directed the Principal Secretary of the Basic Education Department to ensure strict action against all teachers who have secured jobs by fraudulent means, cancel their appointments and recover salaries.

The coordinate bench had also ordered disciplinary and penal action against officials found to have “colluded with, abetted, or deliberately ignored” such fraudulent appointments.

The bench had asked to complete the exercise within six months.

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While there was no mention of the compliance of the above order, the bench of Justice Diwakar, directed the teachers of Classes 1 to 8 to furnish “legible copies of their appointment letters and educational documents, including those relating to High School, Intermediate, Graduation, B.Ed./B.T.C. (D.El.Ed., B.El.Ed., etc.), TET/CTET, and any other qualification required for appointment as a teacher at the relevant point of time”.

The BSAs were directed to compile the names of the teachers, the dates of their appointment, their academic qualifications, the minimum qualification required for appointment at the relevant time, merit scored by each individual as per the gazette notification and other relevant details and send these to the concerned STF range office.

The court suggested the STF to evolve a mechanism for verification of documents, and take assistance of the SSP/SP of the district concerned, if necessary.

It asked the Director of Education and the STF Additional Director General (ADG) to supervise the exercise, warning that any laxity or dereliction of duty on the part of any officers will be taken seriously and they might be held personally accountable.