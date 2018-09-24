S-I found dead in residence, police suspect suicide

45-year-old sub-inspector found dead at his residence. (Representational) 45-year-old sub-inspector found dead at his residence. (Representational)

A sub-inspector was found dead in his official residence on Sunday in Shravasti. Police suspect suicide.

Manoj Yadav, 45, was posted at Jamunaha police outpost in Malhipur police station area. His body had a gunshot injury to his head and a service pistol was found lying nearby. No suicide note was found.

Yadav, police said, had been living by himself at the residence, just 80 meters from the outpost.

“At around 9.30 am, a constable posted at the outpost called Yadav on his number but went unanswered. A constable went to his residence, which was locked. Through a window, the constable saw Yadav’s body on the floor in a pool of blood. He informed the concerned station house officer (SHO) who informed senior officers,” said Shravasti SP Ashish Srivastava.

“We broke into the house and recovered the body. There was a gunshot injury to the head. Talking to the people living nearby and the spot, we suspect it to be a case of suicide.”

On the details of the case, Malhipur police Station House Officer Vakeel Pandey said Yadav was last seen by outpost constables at around 7 am and the incident took place somewhere between 7 and 9 am.

“We are still not sure about the reason behind the suspected suicide. He was living alone like most of the other policemen. His family, wife and three children were in Allahabad. No suicide note has been recovered from his room. We have found his service pistol lying near his body and it appears that the bullet was fired by that only,” Pandey said.

He added that Yadav’s family is on its way to Shravasti and once they reach, they will send the body for postmortem. No FIR has been registered yet.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App