Students, TV channel crew clash at Aligarh Muslim University

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) reportedly entered into an altercation with reporters and cameraman of Republic TV channel after the former accused the journalists of shooting on the campus without seeking permission and making objectionable comment on the varsity.

Following the incident, the university administration filed two separate complaints with the Aligarh police seeking lodging of FIRs against the journalists for entering the campus without permission and against unidentified miscreants for indulging in arson and unlawful activities.

Hamza Sufyan, vice-president of AMU Students’ Union, told The Indian Express, “There was an event being organised by the university students on oppressed sections of the society. The reporters from Republic TV did not have permission to cover the event or enter the university premises. When they were stopped by the proctor, they misbehaved with university officials and got into a confrontation, raising objectionble slogans calling AMU a ‘university of terrorists’,” Sufyan alleged.

Shafey Rizvi, public relations officer of AMU, said it all began when the channel reporters entered the varsity without permission and started questioning the students. “Even police have to seek permission from the university administration to enter its premises. There were no other reporters or media persons from any other organisation. We are filing FIRs against Republic TV and unknown outsiders for disturbing the peaceful environement of the university,” said Rizvi.

Republic TV reporters who were present at the university, however, alleged that students misbehaved with them when they were reporting from the university on a story that had nothing to do with AMU.

“This is ABSOLUTE LIES! I’m appalled at how this has been created out of thin air. I was MYSELF standing and reporting on a story that had NOTHING to do with AMU when the students began to heckle and threaten us. We weren’t even speaking to any student in the vicinity!” tweeted Nalini Sharma who was reporting from the university.

“This is a first hand account of what happened today (Tuesday). Any other version of the story is simply untrue. We have some footage from phones of local journos but most of it has been destroyed. Multiple locals& police officials have told me this kind of occurance is ‘very common’ in AMU,” she tweeted.

“Some journos are reporting ‘versions’ of students saying that reporters were calling AMU students ‘terrorists’. Nothing can be further away from the truth! Anyone interested in confirming for themselves can watch Republic’s live report around 1.30pm when the whole incident began,” she tweeted. The TV channel also claimed that their crew’s equipment was damaged.

Aligarh district magistrate CM Singh said that this is an internal matter of the university. “We have asked the university officials to conduct an impartial inquiry and take action accordingly. Action will be taken against those found guilty of violating IPC sections,” Singh said late on Tuesday.