‘Can’t afford endless exams’: Students protest in Lucknow, Cockroach Janta Party joins in

Hundreds of students and government job aspirants protested at Lucknow’s Eco Garden on Friday against alleged examination irregularities, before they were joined by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Among several demands, the demonstrators pressed for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Apart from the CJP protest, a parallel protest was underway by students protesting against two competitive exams held in Uttar Pradesh in the last two months. Their demands: release of scorecards for the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector examination held on March 14-15, whose results were declared on May 7; cancellation of the Lekhpal recruitment test conducted on May 21 over what they claim are irregularities; and greater transparency in recruitment processes.

A protest over these demands was held in Prayagraj on May 29. At the time, they had announced that a large protest march would be held in Lucknow on June 12 if their demands were not addressed.

It was also alleged that three coaching institutes, whose owners participated in the march, had their centres sealed. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), however, claimed the buildings were operating without completing mandatory formalities.

Student voices

An aspirant from Prayagraj, who was at Friday’s protest, demanded greater transparency. He said he comes from a farming background and his family can’t afford for him to keep taking endless exams.

A father, who also joined the protest said, “We have come here for our youth, along with our children.” He said they have been following the CJP Instagram page, “so we felt a moral obligation that we should also stand with them”.

“There are many issues, but the biggest one is the Right to Education. The government is unable to provide even that basic thing to everyone. We have come to fight for that very right.”

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His daughter, a Class X student, said: “I have come here to support the protest so that at least when it is time for my exams, they don’t get leaked. It’s upsetting for each and every youth present in this country that exams are not being conducted properly… and I demand Dharmendra Pradhan ji to resign.”

Jitendra from Jaunpur said: “I came here because I felt we can present our issues before the government so that it conducts our exams transparently and releases our results in a transparent manner.”

Citing his own personal example, he claimed, “The government did not pay any attention to transparency in the Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) exam. They just release a four-digit roll number when the prelims exam happens. After that, they don’t disclose anything else. They don’t even tell us how we are supposed to evaluate our performance.”

What CJP said

Earlier, Dipke had said the protest would be conducted in a peaceful and constitutional manner to raise concerns over alleged examination irregularities. “We have held peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune. We are not doing anything wrong. We only want to put forward our views in a democracy,” he had said.

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The CJP plans to hold further demonstrations in Amritsar and Bengaluru before returning to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for a larger protest on June 20.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar told PTI that the permission for the programme was granted after an application was submitted by an individual and not by any organisation. “The application was submitted by a teacher, Vivek Kumar, late Thursday evening. After completing the required procedure, permission was granted,” he said.

According to police, the permission is valid from 10 am to 4 pm, and around 1,000 people are expected to participate.

(with PTI inputs)