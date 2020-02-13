Students of Allahabad University, BHU among 10 arrested in Ghazipur

Confirming the arrests, Ghazipur SP Om Prakash Singh said the yatra was being taken out without prior permission and were inciting people against CAA-NRC by “misguiding them.”

THE GHAZIPUR police arrested ten persons, including students from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the Allahabad University, under preventive sections after they reached the district during their ‘Nagrik Satyagrah Yatra’ from Gorakhpur to Delhi.

Confirming the arrests, Ghazipur SP Om Prakash Singh said the yatra was being taken out without prior permission and were inciting people against CAA-NRC by “misguiding them.” The Birno police station in-charge’s report that there was the possibility of a law and order situation, said another police officer.

Earlier, on February 2 the yatra started from Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur on foot and was scheduled to reach Raj Ghaat in Delhi in 60 days, claimed BHU student Vikas Singh. He said that they were distributing pamphlets to people asking them to join the yatra.

“Those taken into custody have been booked under section 151 of the CrPC and notice was served to them under section 111 (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) of the CrPC. They have been asked to be present in the court of SDM Sadar in Ghazipur and give reason they why shouldn’t they be asked to file two bail bonds of Rs 2.5 lakh each for maintaining peace till an year,” said Vikas.

“The challan report of Birno police station in-charge that Shesh Narayan Ojha and others were on a yatra without permission and were inciting and misleading people on CAA and NRC. With this there was a strong possibility of a law and order situation. This act with increase enmity between people and crime can take place. Among the possibility of a law and order situation Shesh Narayan Ojha and others have been arrested and presented before court,” he added.

