Saturday, June 16, 2018
Students group meets Chief Minister demanding cancellation of UPPGMEE

Written by Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: March 17, 2013 1:09:43 am
Uttar Pradesh Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination (UPPGMEE) is stuck up in controversy as aspiring students have met Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav demanding cancellation of the examination,slated to be held on March 31.

The CM,who met a group of five student representatives on Friday,has reportedly assured them of looking into the matter. The state medical education department had earlier given its consent to admit students in its post graduate seats according to the merit of national entrance-cum-eligibility test (NEET),held in November-December 2012. However,the results of the examination is yet to be declared as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

The apex court has,meanwhile,asked the states to continue their preparations regarding post graduate admission,said Dr KK Gupta,Director General,Medical Education. Accordingly,the state government had issued notification in February for conducting UPPGMEE in March.

The hearing in the case is still going on in Supreme Court and the court has said that the final decision of the court regarding the examination will be binding on all the states, said Dr Gupta.

