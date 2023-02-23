Students expelled over shaving beards| Will help students if they file complaint with NCM: Member

Days after Islamic seminary Darul Uloom expelled four students for “shaving and trimming” their beards, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Shahezadi Syed Wednesday said the expelled students had the right to justice and the panel would help them if they registered a complaint with it.

“The commission will surely take up the issue with the local authorities and also take a decision in its next meeting if the expelled students register a complaint with us in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that in a democracy everyone has the right to get justice. If these students feel that injustice was being done to them for shaving or trimming their beards because they belong to the minority community, the NCM is there for their assistance,” she said.

Syed made the statement while talking to reporters in Baghpat district on Wednesday where she attended a meeting with local police and administrative officials on the implementation of welfare schemes rolled out for minorities.

On February 6, the Deoband-based Darul Uloom had expelled four students for two weeks for allegedly “shaving and trimming” their beards.

On Monday, the seminary also put up a notice at its reception stating that students would be expelled if they were found “experimenting with their beards” and freshers with no beard would not be considered for admission.

“In Islam, men have to keep a beard up to a fist’s length…It is unlawful to cut it below one fist and shaving is haram (prohibited) and a major sin,” the head of Darul Uloom’s education department Maulana Hussain Ahmed had said on Tuesday. The notice had been issued on behalf of Ahmed. Although the four students had submitted a written apology to Darul Uloom’s governing body and had promised “not to repeat the act in future”, the seminary rejected their apology.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, said that it is mandatory for madrasas in Uttar Pradesh to be registered with the government so that they can benefits with the welfare schemes being implemented by the Center and state.