Student shot dead at Varanasi college, main suspect arrested

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An undergraduate student was shot dead at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi on Friday, triggering protests on the campus, police said.
The victim was identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a fourth-semester BSc student.
Varanasi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar, said the accused, Manjeet Chauhan, also a student, was arrested.
“The motive behind the murder is being investigated, and the accused is currently being questioned,” he said.
A panel of doctors is conducting the postmortem on the body, he added.
Police suspect that the murder may have occurred over an old dispute between the students. After the incident, angry students staged protests on the campus and demanded strict action against the accused. A heavy police deployment was made to maintain order at the institution.
According to the police, a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the firing. They found a student, later identified as Surya Pratap Singh, with bullet injuries. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said. The suspects fled the scene soon after the shooting, it is learnt.
In the morning, three youths arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Surya Pratap, police said. The accused threw the firearm used in the crime in a dustbin before escaping, it was claimed. Police are collecting CCTV footage of the incident.
The protesting students, who resorted to vandalism on the campus, demanded the resignation of the principal and some faculty members.
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