Student shot dead at Varanasi college, main suspect arrested

In the morning, three youths arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Surya Pratap

An undergraduate student was shot dead at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi on Friday, triggering protests on the campus, police said.

The victim was identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a fourth-semester BSc student.

Varanasi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar, said the accused, Manjeet Chauhan, also a student, was arrested.

“The motive behind the murder is being investigated, and the accused is currently being questioned,” he said.

A panel of doctors is conducting the postmortem on the body, he added.

Police suspect that the murder may have occurred over an old dispute between the students. After the incident, angry students staged protests on the campus and demanded strict action against the accused. A heavy police deployment was made to maintain order at the institution.